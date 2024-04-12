12 April 2024

Police constable cleared of attempted rape of fellow officer in hotel room

By The Newsroom
12 April 2024

A police constable accused of a sex attack on a fellow officer in a hotel room has been cleared of attempted rape.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts of sexual assault, causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent and attempted rape following a five-day trial.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged over the incident in April 2023.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news