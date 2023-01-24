Police continue to quiz woman in mobility scooter murder probe

Detectives are continuing to question a woman on suspicion of murder after a man died following the suspected robbery of his mobility scooter.

Gloucestershire Police have been granted an additional 36 hours to questions the 40-year-old suspect on suspicion of murder and robbery.

She was detained following the incident on Sunday morning of a Tesco superstore on Stratford Road in Stroud.

The man, who was in his 60s, was found unresponsive in the car park of the store and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he later died.

Police believe the victim was the subject of a robbery and his black mobility scooter was taken.

The four-wheeled scooter was later found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.

Police had appealed for information from anyone who saw the mobility scooter being used in the Paganhill area of the town between around 2am and 4am on Sunday.

A patrol car was parked outside a bungalow on Archway Gardens in Paganhill and police closure order notices were on the door and windows of the property – preventing anyone but the occupier and authorities from remaining on the property.

One local resident said: “I would see him about in Tesco. He was harmless and a bit immobile.

“People are quite shocked and people knew him round here.”

A neighbour, who lived in the same row of bungalows, suggested there was cuckooing – where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over to sell drugs – going on in the area.

“I knew him vaguely. He grunted at me once when I think I got in his way on his mobility scooter,” he said.

“I think he kept himself to himself quite a lot. There were lots of police here, but they didn’t want to discuss it with me.

“There is a lot of vulnerable people living round here and it takes something like this to force the authorities’ eyes on vulnerable people.

“There’s cuckooing going on and I have seen the cars pulling up. They are not service providers or carers or relatives.

“I had a drug addict come in here but I told them they had the wrong house.

“I have only lived here for a few months, and I have never seen so many police.

“They (were) dragging someone out of the flats the other day and raiding the house at the end.”

A police spokesman said magistrates had granted an additional period of 36 hours to question the woman.

“The Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact police,” a spokesman said.