Police dealing with ‘incident’ outside Liverpool hospital
By The Newsroom
Emergency services have been called to an “incident” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital
Merseyside Police said a cordon has been placed around the area and inquiries are ongoing.
A spokeswoman for the force said on Sunday: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
“A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”
