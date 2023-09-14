Police did not tell friend of Sheku Bayoh he was dead, inquiry told

Police did not tell a friend of Sheku Bayoh he had died during questioning in the immediate aftermath of his death, an inquiry has heard.

A former senior police officer told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry he believes the man “ought to have been told” about the death before he was subject to several hours of questioning at Kirkcaldy Police Station in Fife.

Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson was giving evidence to the inquiry on Thursday when he heard that officers did not inform Martin Dick his friend had died prior to questioning.

Mr Dick only learned of Mr Bayoh’s death after he left the station, the inquiry heard.

Asked if that caused him any concern, Mr Nicolson replied: “It causes me a lot of concern. He ought to have been told so that when he gives his statement he knows and understands exactly why he is giving a statement.”

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy on May 3, 2015.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of his death, how police dealt with the aftermath, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.

Mr Nicolson, the most senior officer on duty on the day of the incident, also heard on Thursday that police then denied Mr Dick access to his home following his examination at the police station.

Senior counsel Angela Grahame KC said Mr Dick was not allowed to retrieve his car from the property to get to work, and she asked Mr Nicolson if he found this concerning.

“I do,” he replied, before asking: “Why would someone not just go and provide him with the keys to his car? I don’t know.”

Ms Grahame moved on to ask Mr Nicolson about the way in which officers searched another property belonging to the family of another man, Zahid Saeed, for clothing considered important during the investigation.

She said the family were denied a request to remain in the same room while the search was being carried out and one family member who was in a wheelchair was even barred from using the toilet.

Asked if this caused him concern, Mr Nicolson replied: “Of course. It’s fairly obvious we should be supporting the family in that situation.

“I can’t see any reason whatsoever [not to] have the family help you find the clothing and then leave them to get on with their day to day business.”

The inquiry, taking place before Lord Bracadale in Edinburgh, continues.