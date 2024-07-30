30 July 2024

Police ‘extremely concerned’ as six-year-old missing from London estate

By The Newsroom
30 July 2024

The Metropolitan Police said they were “extremely concerned” for a six-year-old girl in Greenwich, London, after she went missing in an estate.

The police said Eudine was reported missing from the Thamesmead Estate on Monday at 10.40 pm.

She was seen alone on CCTV at around noon on Monday in Defence Close, Thamesmead.

The police are urging any residents to contact them immediately if they have any information about her whereabouts.

“If you live in Thamesmead or nearby, please check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage,” the force said in a statement.

She is thought to be wearing light pink pyjamas and police said the six-year-old had a white shoulder bag with a daisy design with her.

“We are extremely concerned for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to find her,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with any information on where Eudine may be is asked to call 999.

