Police find body in search for sex offender wanted after woman’s murder

Police searching for a sex offender wanted for questioning after a woman’s murder have discovered a body in a caravan.

Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, Somerset, went missing after the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare, at his home address on October 15 last year.

Avon and Somerset Police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships.

The force said he was wanted on recall to prison, as well as in connection with the murder investigation into Ms Faiers’ death.

A member of the public called police to report the discovery of a man’s body inside a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, just after 2pm on April 4.

The formal identification process has not yet been completed but police suspect the man is likely to be Scatchard.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Kelly’s family have been informed of the latest development and we will keep them, and Richard Scatchard’s family, updated as our inquiries progress.

“Specialist family liaison officers continue to provide support to Kelly’s family at this difficult time.

“A forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, but we believe the man’s death occurred some time ago.

“Until that has been completed we will be treating the man’s death as unexplained, albeit we are not aware of any suspicious circumstances at this time.

“We would like to thank those people who have responded to the appeals for information we have issued over the past five and a half months and will continue to update the public as our inquiries progress.”

On October 14, Scatchard and Ms Faiers went out together for the evening.

Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home address on Blenheim Road at 4.15am on October 15, reporting Ms Faiers was critically ill. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police also went to the property and spoke to Scatchard. They returned the following day, on October 16, to speak to him again, but he had disappeared.

Avon and Somerset Police said Scatchard was considered a danger to women, particularly in relationships, and had been a regular user of dating apps.

He has previous convictions for sexual offences in which he drugged his victims to abuse them.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Faiers’ death was inconclusive, with further tests carried out.

Her death is being treated as suspicious by police.

After police spoke to Scatchard on October 15, he travelled to Watchet. The last confirmed sighting of him on CCTV is in the Swain Street area at about 9am on October 16.

He was then seen near his home address in Minehead by a member of the public at about 10am on October 16.

Police have received around 100 unconfirmed reported sightings of Scatchard, mainly in the west Somerset area.

On December 20, the family of Ms Faiers made a complaint about the police response to her death to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force voluntarily referred the complaint to the IOPC on January 4.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm our investigation into Avon and Somerset Police’s response to the death of Kelly Faiers is ongoing.

“It follows a complaint referral from the force in January this year.”