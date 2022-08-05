Police firearms incident as man shot in London

Armed officers were sent to the scene of a “serious incident” where a police firearm was discharged and a man was shot.

Scotland Yard said police received multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, at 2.31pm on Friday.

Police said firearms officers attended the scene and the man was located.

A police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury, the Met said.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the wider public and no other injuries have been reported.

Greenwich MPS tweeted: “We are responding to a serious incident in #Greenwich.

“Armed officers are on the scene.

“We will provide further updates when we can.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a motorcycle paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

A spokesperson for London’s Air Ambulance said: “Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 1447 today to reports of a shooting in the Greenwich area.

“After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital accompanied by London’s Air Ambulance.”

Police said the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.