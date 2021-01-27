Police get more time to question teenagers over schoolboy’s murder

Detectives have been been given more time to question two teenagers in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy.

Keon Lincoln died from a gunshot and stab wounds after a street attack carried out in broad daylight in Linwood Road in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on January 21.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth (PA Media)

Police have so far arrested five teenage boys in connection with the killing.

West Midlands Police said three of the youngsters, all aged 14, had since been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, two other boys, aged 15 and 16, remain in custody, with officers given extra time to question them.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from the force’s homicide team, said: “This is a complex investigation which continues at pace.

“We’re determined to find out exactly what happened to Keon and who was responsible.

“I know there are many concerns and worries within our communities, but please be assured we’re doing all we can and will not give up in our pursuit to get justice for Keon and his family.

“We have a dedicated team working on this 24/7.”

A renewed police appeal for help from the community follows a public plea for information on Tuesday by Keon’s mother, Sharmaine Lincoln, who paid tribute to her “fun-loving, cheeky” son.

Ms Lincoln appealed for help, alongside Keon’s twin sister, Kiarah, in a bid to trace those responsible.

Their call for information was echoed by police, with Mr Orencas adding: “I still need your help – the community will be vital in helping us – I need anyone who’s not yet spoken to us to do so as soon as they can.

“Yesterday, we heard just how devastated Keon’s mother, sister and their wider family are in their moving and brave appeal. Imagine if that was your relative.

“So, if you know something, please do the right thing and tell us.”