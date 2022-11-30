Police horse dies months after suffering serious injuries in car crash

A police horse seriously hurt in a crash while on patrol has died.

Rocky, of Avon and Somerset Police, was wounded after colliding with a Ford Focus car in Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol, on July 8.

The five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross sustained two severe injuries to his hind leg and quarters and was treated at a specialist equine hospital.

It was initially hoped Rocky would be able to return to service or be retired to a field but one of his injuries did not heal.

Avon and Somerset Police said “devastated” grooms and officers said their goodbyes to the horse on November 28 before he was put down.

A force spokesman said Rocky was given “expert care” during his rehabilitation.

“While one of his injuries showed signs of improvement, Rocky did not respond to treatment as we’d hoped in relation to the other injury,” he said.

“This severely impacted on his quality of life, meaning even retirement to the field pain-free was no longer possible.

“The mounted section are truly devastated at this outcome and we ask for your understanding during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rocky’s rider and the car driver, a man in his 70s, were taken to hospital following the crash.

Neither had injuries believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.