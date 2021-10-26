BREAKING
26 October 2021

Police hunt suspect accused of rape in Bristol park

By The Newsroom
26 October 2021

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man in connection with the rape of another man in a park in central Bristol.

The attack took place between 6.10am and 6.45am on Saturday October 16 in Castle Park, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The victim and suspect were not known to one another, the PA news agency understands.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have released a CCTV image of the male suspect, who is described as black or mixed race and approximately 5ft 9in and of slim build with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers, and is said to have a deep accent similar to South African.

The suspect is thought to have been seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas both before and after the incident, investigators said.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim is receiving ongoing support, adding that additional reassurance patrols have been taking place in the area.

Detectives are calling for those who may recognise the suspect or may have been in the area at the time – particularly those with dashcam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 giving the reference 5221242253.

