The bodies of a teenage girl and a woman were found at an address in Hampshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
03 January 2023

Police investigate after discovery of bodies of teenage girl and woman

By The Newsroom
03 January 2023

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were found at an address in the New Forest.

The discovery, which police say is not being treated as suspicious, was made at a property in Downton, Hampshire, on December 29.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday, December 29, to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Martina Navratilova vows to fight throat and breast cancers 'with all I have got'

world news

Trial to see if precision proton beam therapy can benefit breast cancer patients

health

Tory MP admits she wears stab jacket when meeting constituents

news