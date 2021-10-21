error code: 1003
21 October 2021

Police investigate after laser shone at Royal Navy helicopter

By The Newsroom
21 October 2021

Police are warning that the consequences could have been catastrophic after a laser was directed at a Royal Navy helicopter.

The incident happened while the Royal Navy Merlin helicopter was on a training flight off North Ayrshire, with four crew on board.

The chief pilot reported that the aircraft was in a low-altitude hover over the sea off Stevenston, North Ayrshire, when a laser temporarily distracted the flight crew.

Police are investigating and appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 11.15pm on Monday October 4.

We would like to remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and Scottish Courts Service

A police spokesman for the Three Towns Locality Policing Team said: “Use of a laser pen in this manner is extremely reckless and this incident could have been catastrophic for the aircraft and crew of four on board.

“We would like to remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and Scottish Courts Service.

“The pilot noted the laser beam to be coming from the Stevenston Point area.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact myself via 101, at Saltcoats Police Office, and quoting incident # 3910 of the 4th October, thank you.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Please don’t dress up as Arabs, Newcastle ask fans after Saudi takeover

football

Row over bubble and squeak was final straw for woman who stabbed husband to death, court hears

news

Queen ‘reluctantly’ cancels Northern Ireland trip after being told by doctors to rest

news