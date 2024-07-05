Police investigate cases of suspected voter fraud in Glasgow
By The Newsroom
Police in Glasgow are investigating cases of suspected voter fraud.
Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.
The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.
It is understood that of the alleged incidents, two are being investigated in the Glasgow South West seat and one in Glasgow West.
A spokesman for the council said: “Over the course of the day, we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.
