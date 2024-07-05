05 July 2024

Police investigate cases of suspected voter fraud in Glasgow

05 July 2024

Police in Glasgow are investigating cases of suspected voter fraud.

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

Over the course of the day we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places

It is understood that of the alleged incidents, two are being investigated in the Glasgow South West seat and one in Glasgow West.

A spokesman for the council said: “Over the course of the day, we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.

Police accompanying ballot boxes as they are carried in to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

