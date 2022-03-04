Police investigating 2004 banker murder travel to Canada for interviews

Scottish police are working with officers in Canada to interview people in relation to the long-standing unsolved murder of a bank worker.

Alistair Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was shot on the doorstep of his family home in Nairn in the Highlands on November 28, 2004.

Detectives investigating the murder travelled to Canada last week as part of their inquiries and are working with colleagues there to carry out witness interviews in Nova Scotia, Police Scotland said.

A replica of the gun used to kill Mr Wilson was previously shown in an appeal for information (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

At around 7pm on the evening of his murder, Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica opened the door of the house on Crescent Road to a stocky man, who was aged 30-40, 5ft 4in to 5ft 7in, and was wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap. He asked for Mr Wilson.

Mr Wilson spoke to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it.

He then went back inside to speak to his wife before returning to the door, where he was shot.

He died later that evening in hospital.

The gun was recovered from a drain near Mr Wilson’s home 10 days after his murder.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries in Canada in connection with the murder of Alistair Wilson at his home in Nairn in November 2004.

“Police Scotland is working closely with colleagues in Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews as part of the investigation.

“More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0515, or e-mail a dedicated inbox at [email protected]