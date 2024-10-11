Police investigating 40 new allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed and others

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 40 new allegations, including rape and sexual assault, against Mohamed Al Fayed and others between 1979 and 2013.

The force said it had been contacted by numerous people since the BBC’s investigation into the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner was published last month.

The 40 new allegations relate to 40 alleged victims and are in addition to allegations police were aware of before the BBC’s investigation and documentary, Scotland Yard said.

I recognise the courage it will have taken for people to take that step to speak to us about their experiences.

Before the recent media coverage, 21 allegations were made against the late billionaire which resulted in crimes being recorded relating to 21 separate women between 2005 and 2023.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between 1979 and 2013. Four of the reports were allegations of rape, 16 were sexual assault and one related to trafficking, the Met said.

The Crown Prosecution Service was approached by Scotland Yard on five occasions between 2005 and 2023, the force said, but no further action was taken against Mr Al Fayed.

The force said that while it would not be possible to bring criminal proceedings against Mr Al Fayed – who died last year aged 94 – it would “continue to explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences”.

Met Commander Stephen Clayman said: “Since the broadcast of the documentary and our recent appeal, detectives have received numerous pieces of information, predominantly relating to the activities of Mohamed Al Fayed but some relating to the actions of others.

“This has led to us record 40 new allegations, relating to 40 victim-survivors and covering offences including sexual assault and rape across a time period between 1979 and 2013. These are in addition to allegations we were aware of prior to the broadcast.

“I recognise the courage it will have taken for people to take that step to speak to us about their experiences and I want to reassure anyone who has yet to make contact that we have specially trained detectives who will listen to you and support you.

“All these reports will need to be formally logged and assessed to see if there are any allegations of criminality that can be pursued. This will take time, but we will ensure those who contact us are kept updated with progress.

“We also continue work to make contact with lawyers representing individuals who have come directly to them, to ensure they are aware of our request to speak to police so any crimes can be recorded and the relevant support provided.

“While the majority of information we have received relates to Al Fayed’s ownership of Harrods, we are contacting representatives of other organisations linked to Al Fayed to ensure anyone affected is identified and has the opportunity to speak with us.”