09 January 2024

Police investigating after 14 people found in a vehicle at Irish port

By The Newsroom
09 January 2024

Police are investigating after 14 people, including two children, were discovered in a vehicle which arrived at Rosslare Europort in south-east Ireland.

The discovery was made at approximately 3am on Monday.

Nine men, three women and two girls were assessed by medical personnel.

It is understood they have been transferred for processing by the international protection service.

Ireland’s police service, An Garda Siochana, said investigations are ongoing.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the United Kingdom and Europe, including France and Spain.

