Police investigating after explicit images sent to MPs in sexting scam

Police are investigating following reports that explicit images and flirtatious messages have been sent to MPs as part of an alleged sexting scam.

Earlier this week online news outlet Politico reported that a number of sitting and former MPs had been contacted by an unknown number detailing prior meetings with politicians in efforts to acquire personal or sensitive information.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Leicestershire Police is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month.

“They were reported to police on Tuesday March 19.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.”

William Wragg, MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester, told the Times that he gave the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

Mr Wragg said: “They had compromising things on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They would ask for people.

“I gave them some numbers, not all of them. I told him to stop.

“He’s manipulated me and now I’ve hurt other people.

“I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures.

“We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t.

“Then he started asking for numbers of people.

“I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified.

“I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that a number of politicians had been contacted by a person who would allege that they had previously met.

Politico reported that these political figures had received the unsolicited messages from two numbers calling themselves “Abi” or “Charlie”.

The messages would include details of the MP’s career and campaigns they had worked on.

The honeytrap sexting scam has been described as “spear phishing”, a type of cyber attack that targets specific groups.

Spear phishing involves scammers pretending to be trusted senders in order to steal personal or sensitive information.

A Parliamentary spokesperson said: “Parliament takes security extremely seriously and works closely with government in response to such incidents.

“We provide Members and staff with tailored advice, making them aware of security risks and how to manage their digital safety.

“We are encouraging anyone affected who has concerns to contact the Parliamentary Security Department.”

PA has contacted Mr Wragg for comment.