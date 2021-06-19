Police investigating after two bodies found near Derbyshire village

Police are investigating after the bodies of a 23-year-old woman and man in his 30s were found within hours of each other in fields near a Derbyshire village.

The woman was found in a field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton at around 8.40am on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been named in reports as keen horse rider Gracie Spinks.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the man’s body was found in a field off Tom Lane at around 11am on Friday.

The force said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, but said a police presence will remain in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

It said the families of both the deceased had been traced and specially trained officers were supporting them.

In a tribute on Facebook, Alicia Jordan posed: “Oh Gracie Spinks I don’t even know what to say. Heartbroken doesn’t even cut it.

“You really were the life of the party, we made so many memories us 4 and I couldn’t be more grateful to know you.

“Honestly sat here thinking of them is making me smile. This world is so so cruel and it’s really not fair. Rest in peace Gracie you will be so missed. Thinking of your family and friends.”

Brennan Newton posted: “She will be missed loads, heart of gold absolutely gutted X.”

By Saturday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up to help Ms Spinks’ family by Abbey Griffin, one of her friends, had raised more than £1,600.

Ms Griffin said: “Gracie was a beautiful girl at just 23 years old she had already touched so many people’s life and what gorgeous memories she leaves behind.

“She was a caring and loving individual and was always happy to help. She was also so so stubborn and she’d always stand up for what was right.

“If you knew Gracie you’d also know she was horsey mad and had the most gorgeous horse called Paddy whom she loved dearly.

“Although no amount of money could ever bring Gracie back, I ask that you please donate what ever you can to help her family at this moment.

“We all love you so dearly Gracie, behave up there.”

Ms Griffin also said she would be organising a balloon release from the Markham Vale business park, where Ms Spinks worked, on Monday June 28 to allow her friends to say their goodbyes.

Ms Spinks had also been working as a part-time model, the Sun reported.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We appreciate that what has happened in Duckmanton today will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will carry out extra patrols in the coming days.

“We would urge you to stop and speak to an officer if you wish to raise any concerns.”