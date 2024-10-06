Police investigating vandalism of Jewish memorial and support for Hezbollah

Police in the UK have launched a number of investigations following the vandalism of a Jewish memorial and shows of support for Hezbollah on the eve of October 7.

Sussex Police confirmed it was looking into a video shared across social media which appears to show a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove.

The footage depicts the man tearing down a number of items including tributes, teddy bears and flowers.

The perpetrator is then confronted by another man who moves him away from the memorial.

The force said: “We are aware of a video circulating online of a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove and are treating it as a hate crime.

“An investigation is under way and any information can be reported online or via 101, quoting reference 158 of 04/10.”

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed, including 797 civilians and 36 children, and 250 others were taken hostage on October 7 in a series of attacks by Palestinian militants.

A number of commemorative events took place on Sunday and more are planned for Monday, including one in Hove’s Palmeira Square.

On Sunday, the mother of the sole British hostage still held in Gaza spoke at a commemorative event in London’s Hyde Park.

Mandy Damari told the crowd through tears that her daughter Emily had been “stripped of every human right” and remains “in hell”.

The British-Israeli 28-year-old, an Ed Sheeran fan, London Zoo enthusiast, foodie and Spurs supporter, with a mixed sense of classic British humour and “Israeli chutzpah”, had had her “joy and light locked away” for a year.

Ms Damari said: “How is it that she (Emily) is still imprisoned there after one year?

“Why isn’t the whole world, especially Britain, fighting every moment to secure her release?

“She is one of their own but her plight seems to have been forgotten.

“My beautiful, funny and brave daughter, who I love to the moon and back deserves to come home. I need to hug her again. I need to see her smile.

“I know we could and should be doing more. I and everyone else has failed her and the only way to make us all feel whole again is to get Emily and all the 101 hostages back to their families.”

As people began to leave the event and make their way home, a small group of pro-Palestinian activists who had gathered at Speakers’ Corner began to shout “shame on you” and “live, live Palestine”.

One protester could be heard shouting “no-one wants you in the Middle East, go back home”.

The pro-Israeli side were seen shouting back as police formed a line between the two groups.

A member of the public, who was later seen in tears, could be heard telling an officer that the pro-Palestine group were displaying “a celebration of terrorism”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had made 17 arrests during a pro-Palestine march in central London on Saturday.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, with one man held after allegedly shouting support for Hezbollah near a pro-Israel counter-demonstration, according to the force.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of wearing or displaying an article indicating support for Hamas, which is also a proscribed organisation, after he was allegedly spotted wearing a parachute, the Met said.

There were eight arrests on suspicion of public order offences, four of which were allegedly racially aggravated.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, another three were arrested on suspicion of common assault and one person was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Public Order Act condition.

The force has also launched a public appeal to help identify a number of people in relation to potential protest offences which came to light after the march.

A spokesperson said: “A number of further potential offences have come to light on social media and we’re now releasing images and appealing for the public’s help to identify those involved.

“The crowds at Saturday’s event were significant in size and density.

“In those circumstances, what is easy to spot when walking among the crowd with a mobile phone is not always easy for officers to see from their positions along the route.”

Anyone who can identify those pictured is asked to call 101, message @MetCC on X or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

They should give the reference 3919/06OCT and the specific reference on the image.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the police had the Government’s “full support” should they take action against people carrying signs suggesting support for Hezbollah.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “Yesterday in the protests there was a lot of peaceful protest but there were people who were carrying signs as the one that you have just described.

“That is a criminal act, supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation such as Hezbollah is a criminal act.”

He added: “The Home Secretary, the Prime Minister said very clearly yesterday that the police have our full support should they take action against people carrying signs like that.”