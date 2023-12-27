Police issue footage of knifeman jailed for life after random stabbing spree

Police have released CCTV footage of a knifeman who stabbed a passer-by to death in a random attack and left two other victims with life-changing injuries.

Body-worn camera footage of firearms officers arresting Antonio Tibere, who was jailed for life last Thursday, has also been issued by West Midlands Police.

The force said Tibere pleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Krystian Debski and the attempted murders of a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to a 30-year minimum term at Woolwich Crown Court after also pleading guilty to having a bladed article and possessing cocaine.

The court was told Tibere, from Wattville Road, West Bromwich, carried out the three attacks and then took to social media, posting a Facebook Live in which he said in Romanian: “I will kill anyone who comes across me.”

His two surviving victims were left with life-changing injuries following the attacks, which took place over a 10-minute period shortly after 3am on December 22 last year on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Officers sent to the scene located and arrested Tibere within 15 minutes of the first attack, still carrying the knives he used.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, who headed the investigation, said: “This was a series of vicious and unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public.

“Tragically Mr Debski lost his life as a result of being stabbed. Two other people also suffered life-changing injuries.

“The family of Mr Debski are still coming to terms with the appalling events from December 22 last year. They are finding it difficult to comprehend through the sheer randomness of the attack.

“Although this kind of random attack is rare, it is yet another devastating example of the consequences of carrying knives in public places.

“My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Debski and the two other victims, who will always have to live with what happened on that dreadful night.”