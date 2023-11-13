Police launch murder probe after man found dead in Inverness

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was found dead in Inverness.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found dead on Sunday just after midnight in a home in the Scottish Highlands city.

Mr MacGillivray was described as a “doting father and loving husband”, and police issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen two men leaving the scene.

Officers were called to a property in the St Ninian Drive area around 12.10am, but Mr MacGillivray could not be saved.

A statement from his family said: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him. He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

Police launched a murder probe after a post-mortem examination was carried out and issued descriptions of two male suspects.

Two men were seen entering the property at around 10.20pm on Saturday, and they left shortly after midnight, in the direction of the Dalneigh area and the canal, and were believed to be in the St Valery Avenue area at around 12.20am.

Police believe they may have been accompanied by a woman.

The first man was described as black, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble, wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and chunky white trainers.

The second man was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Ross’ family and friends at this very difficult time, and we will continue to support them as our enquiries continue.

“It’s imperative we find out exactly what happened to Ross, and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch. If you have dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please bring it to our attention.

“I want to reassure people there will be an increased police presence in the local area while we carry out extensive enquiries. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101, quoting reference 0031 of Sunday November 12, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.