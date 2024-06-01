Police make 53 arrests around Champions League final at Wembley

The Metropolitan Police have made 53 arrests around the Champions League final at Wembley, as some football fans tried to force their way into the stadium and others invaded the pitch.

A large proportion of the arrests were made for attempts to breach security but five were made after people got on to the grass, the force said.

Saturday’s game, between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, had just kicked off when play was disrupted.

Pitch invaders approached some of the players, with one of them outrunning security for some moments and almost making it back in among the fans before being caught.

At half-time, it was confirmed arrests had been made.

“It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the Uefa Champions League Final shortly after kick-off,” a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said.

“All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff.

“Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley tonight – five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security.

“Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry. There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout.

“Videos shared online showing groups running into entrances do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance.”

The force added that officers remain in the area outside the stadium to deal with any further criminality.

Wembley also saw trouble at the Euro 2020 final, in which ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium.

Stadium bosses had announced their commitment to clamp down on “poor fan behaviour” ahead of Saturday’s match.

In a statement on its website, a spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium has echoed its commitment to clamp down on poor fan behaviour as it prepares to host a record-breaking eighth Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday June 1.

“Wembley Stadium has implemented several enhancements to its security and safety operations at recent events.

“It includes more stewards, additional ticket checks, improved fencing, new security lanes and increased enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order which exists around the stadium on event days.

“All of the changes will be in operation again on Saturday as the stadium prepares to welcome a sell-out crowd for the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing protests as well as the Champions League final and related fan events, the Met Police said.