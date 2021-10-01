Police must work harder to win back trust after Sarah Everard murder – minister

Police forces across the country will have to work “much harder” to win back public trust after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer, a minister has said.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said the case had struck a “devastating blow to the confidence that people have in police officers”, and he warned thousands of officers will need to do more so trust can be rebuilt.

Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence on Thursday for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Speaking on Sky News on Friday, Mr Malthouse said: “They recognise that this has struck a devastating blow to the confidence that people have in police officers but also in the Met Police in particular.

“For those thousands and thousands of police officers out there who will have to work harder – much harder – to win public trust, it is a very, very difficult time.”

Mr Malthouse said there are important lessons to learn from what happened.

“My job is effectively to help the Home Secretary hold the police to account about what went wrong, how this monster slipped through the net to become a police officer, how we can make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

But he joined several other politicians and policing figures in rejecting mounting calls for Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, adding: “She is a dedicated and talented and committed police officer who is driving the Metropolitan Police to ever greater standards of care and improvement and fighting crime.”

The Met is facing questions as to how Couzens was able to get a job with the force despite allegations made against him earlier in his career – prompting a wider debate over whether police vetting rules are strict enough.

Mr Malthouse told BBC Breakfast: “One of the lessons that we will need to learn is the allegations that were made against him – where those investigations led to, why they did not pop up on his vetting or have any impact in his employment with the Metropolitan Police.

Wayne Couzens (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

“That is currently under investigation.”

Jess Phillips, Labour’s shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said trust in police is “not going to be built back overnight”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is going to be built up if we see the Government and police forces starting to actually take violence against women and girls, and the complaints that women make day in, day out, seriously.”

While a lack of trust in police by women who do not feel that violence and crime against them is prioritised was a concern even before Ms Everard’s killing, Ms Phillips said she feels for the “really brilliant” police officers all across the country.

Helen King, a former assistant chief constable at Merseyside Police, told the radio programme it is important to ensure “good, morally and physically courageous people with high levels of integrity” want to join the police and see it as an attractive career.

She said “hundreds and thousands” of women have benefited from the “professional and sensitive support” of police officers in cases of domestic abuse and sexual offences, adding: “I think we need to recognise that there isn’t a magic simple answer to this. We all want it to stop, but there isn’t just one action which is going to make that difference.”