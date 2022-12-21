Police name 44-year-old man stabbed to death in London flat

A 44-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a flat in north-west London has been named by police.

Andre Foster, who was also known as Andre Jacks, was found injured at Gable Lodge on Mowbray Road just before 10am on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paramedics and an air ambulance team were called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said: “Andre’s family has been devastated by this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“While we are still in the very early stages of this investigation, I believe that people were present at the address at the time of the murder, some of whom may have left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Those people are significant witnesses and I am very keen to hear from them and urge them to make contact without delay.

“Similarly, if you saw someone leaving Gable Lodge in a hurry, or if you have heard who was responsible, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

The Met said the number of police patrols in the area would be boosted over coming days to reassure people living nearby.

Superintendent Neil Holyoak, from the Met’s North West Command, said: “I know that the community will be as shocked as we are by this incident.

“Over the next few days our officers, and those of our borough partners, will be conducting enhanced patrols in the area to provide reassurance and the community are encouraged to approach officers if they have concerns.

“We continue to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they conduct their investigation and thank local residents for their patience while officers process the scene of the incident.

“If you can assist by providing information to the investigation team please don’t hesitate to share with us what you know.”

There have been no arrests.

Those with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 1936/20DEC, or submit photos, videos or information online at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22U65-PO1.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.