22 August 2023

Police officer denies punching and choking teenage boy at London Tube station

By The Newsroom
22 August 2023

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has denied punching and choking a teenage boy while making an arrest at a west London Tube station.

Pc Kerry Reynolds, 45, from Tadley, Hampshire, is accused of assaulting the 17-year-old after a group of teenagers allegedly pushed through the barriers at Barons Court Tube station on January 17.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The officer is accused of grabbing the teenager by the hood before pushing him against a wall while making an arrest.

He is then alleged to have dragged the boy into an office room, punched him in the face at least twice and put him in a chokehold.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating what happened after BTP received a complaint from a person on behalf of the teenager.

Reynolds, who has been suspended from duty, was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on September 19.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump announces: 'I'm going to Georgia on Thursday to be arrested'

world news

Baby murderer nurse Lucy Letby to spend rest of her life in jail for ‘evil’ crimes

news

Nursing boss suspended following Lucy Letby trial

news