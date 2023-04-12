Police officer dies while responding to incident on duty

A “well-liked” police officer has died after falling ill while on duty.

Pc Andy Boardman, 43, died after collapsing while responding to a police incident in Broseley, Shropshire, on Tuesday afternoon, West Mercia Police said on Wednesday.

Pc Boardman, a father of two, joined the force in 2015, having started his policing career in 2007 with West Midlands Police. He had previously served in the armed forces for seven years.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills, of West Mercia Police, said: “This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters and all his family, friends and colleagues.

“Andy was a familiar and friendly face across the communities he served and well-liked by his colleagues across the whole force.

“Today we are flying our flags at half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Andy was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill.

“I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him.”

During his service, Pc Boardman worked in Kidderminster, Stourport and most recently with the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “It is heart-breaking to hear of the passing of Pc Andy Boardman.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Pc Boardman in his work as a West Mercia Police officer, and I share the shock of this sad loss.

“My thoughts are with Pc Boardman’s family, friends and his West Mercia colleagues during this difficult time – particularly those who were with him.

“I would also like to thank the paramedics for their efforts in trying to save Pc Boardman’s life.”