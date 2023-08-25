Police officer hit by train while helping distressed man on railway tracks

A police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train while trying to save a distressed man who was on the tracks.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were deployed to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, just before 7pm on Thursday, over concerns for a man’s safety.

An officer was hit by a train and left with serious injuries during the incident. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The man on the railway lines was also injured and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non-life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition

British Transport Police (BTP) are leading the investigation into the incident.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

“We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.”

In a statement, BTP said: “Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non-life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition. Both were taken to hospital where they remain.

“British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident.”

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, Conservative MP for Newark, posted on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Police officer critically injured in the line of duty at Newark station.

“Terrible incidents such as this remind us of the bravery of those serving in @nottspolice and police forces across the country.”