05 April 2022

Police officer in court charged with sexual assault

05 April 2022

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty.

PC Joseph Demir, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man.

Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a further hearing on April 28.

Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions.

The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.

