Police officer injured during Just Stop Oil protests on M25

A police motorcycle rider was injured as officers responded to a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25.

Essex Police said there was a collision involving the motorbike and two lorries during a rolling roadblock introduced due to an activist on the motorway between Junctions 26 and 27 on Wednesday morning.

No information was provided on the condition of the officer.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.

“One of our officers has been injured as they worked to help resolve this situation.

“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads.

“They do this tirelessly, day in, day out. Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.

“I want to thank the public for their support, patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.”

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “The collision of two lorries and the injury of a police officer on the M25 this morning is an awful situation.

“The level of disruption being witnessed on the M25 should not be happening – people are rightly angry and frustrated.”

It added: “The failure of our politics has left us with no other option as we seek to protect our rights and freedoms from a collapse in law and order due to a heating world.

“The Government can end this, immediately, by ending dirty new oil and gas.”

Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the M25 from 6.30am, in what is the third consecutive day of protests on the UK’s busiest motorway.

They have been joined by activists from Animal Rebellion, a group campaigning for “a plant-based food system”.

The Metropolitan Police said a person has locked themselves on to an overhead gantry near Junctions 24 and 25.

The force said: “Locks add more complexity for our removal teams and the overall process becomes longer.

“We have had to bring in specialist equipment for this removal, including a JCB.

“Officers will endeavour to work swiftly and safely to open as quickly as possible.”

Surrey Police confirmed one protester was on a gantry near Junction 8 on the motorway.

The force said: “Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week.”

The M25 is closed between Junctions 7 and 8 clockwise.

Kent Police said officers are responding to a report of protesters close to Junction 4.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We’re ready to respond to any protest activity on #M25 with partner forces again today.

“We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public.

“We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again.”

Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.

According to Just Stop Oil, its supporters have been arrested more than 2,000 times since its campaign began on April 1, and 15 are currently in prison.