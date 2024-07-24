Police officer removed from duty after ‘shocking’ airport kicking video

A police officer has been removed from operational duties following a “truly shocking” video shared on social media which appeared to show a police officer kicking a man lying on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The footage, shared on social media, is said to have been filmed at the airport’s terminal two on Tuesday and shows the officer, with a taser in his hand, appearing to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

A second man also appears to be struck by the officer.

On Wednesday evening, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said the video showed an event “that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about”.

He added: “One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

“During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

GMP acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

A force spokesman said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

“A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”