23 July 2024

Police officer stabbed in the chest during prison visit

By UK Newsroom
23 July 2024

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland, Durham Police said.

The officer, who is from an outside force, was injured just after 11am on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital and is said to be conscious and talking.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “Shortly after 11am this morning, Durham Constabulary were called to an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham City.

“A police officer, who was visiting the facility from an outside force, suffered a stab wound to the chest during the incident.

“The injured officer has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is described as being ‘conscious and talking’.”

HMP Frankland is a category A men’s prison, the highest level of security.

