13 August 2024

Police officer to face trial next year after pleading not guilty to rape

By The Newsroom
13 August 2024

A police officer accused of rape has pleaded not guilty during an appearance before a Crown Court judge.

David Parsons, 28, a police constable based in South Worcestershire local policing area, is alleged to have committed the offence in January 2022.

West Mercia Police have previously said the charge relates to an incident off-duty and Parsons is currently suspended from duty.

A short hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday saw Parsons formally deny the charge against him and be told he will stand trial on December 8 next year.

I am sorry it is such a long way away but I am sure you know there is a huge backlog here

Parsons, from Worcester, was granted conditional bail by Judge Simon Drew, who told him: “I am adjourning your case for trial.

“I am sorry it is such a long way away but I am sure you know there is a huge backlog (of cases) here.”

The judge, who heard submissions from prosecution and defence barristers, was told the trial is expected to last for six days.

A pre-trial review was also ordered to take place on November 10 2025.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Shop security guard ‘jumped on and disarmed’ Leicester Square knifeman who stabbed 11-year-old girl

news

Man wearing England flag who ran into police officer ‘like a rhino’ jailed

news

Man who stole police officer’s baton during rioting jailed for three years

news