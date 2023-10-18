Police officers investigated for way they handled David Carrick allegations
Six serving and two former police officers are under investigation for potential gross misconduct over the handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick.
Then-Met Pc Carrick was unmasked as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders last year when he was convicted of 49 offences including 24 rapes.
Complaints had been made against him over a number of years and a watchdog is investigating four claims made between 2002 and 2021.
On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said 10 serving and former officers are under investigation.
Five serving Met officers – a detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector and two chief inspectors – are under investigation for gross misconduct.
As are a former Met officer now serving with City of London Police and two retired officers – a former police constable and former superintendent.
A serving Met police staff member and a Met police constable are under investigation for misconduct.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox