Police officers spotted searching the grounds of Holyroodhouse

Police at Holyroodhouse (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:59pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021
Police officers have been carrying out searches in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Officers carrying long sticks were seen methodically combing the forecourt and grass outside the building in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Others looked down drains and underneath cars and some officers were seen putting items into clear plastic bags.

Police at Holyroodhouse (PA Wire)

Police vehicles were stationed outside several entrances to the palace.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh.

Police and the palace have been asked for comment.

