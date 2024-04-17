Police probe bone marrow injections ‘offered to children with autism’

Police are investigating claims that “dangerous” bone marrow injections are being offered as “experimental procedures on children with autism”.

A warning has been issued to schools and nurseries over concerns that a person “claiming to be a doctor” plans to travel to the UK next week to offer the treatment, the Royal Borough of Greenwich said.

The individual is proposing the “transfer of bone marrow and spinal fluid to the brain by injection”, which the London council said “poses a significant threat to life”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating “a reported fraud relating to the provision of medical services”.

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Greenwich said: “The safety and welfare of our children and young people is of the utmost importance.

“The council was recently made aware of concerns that an individual claiming to be a doctor plans to visit the UK to offer dangerous, experimental procedures on children with autism. We immediately issued a warning to our schools and nurseries.

“We understand that this person is proposing the transfer of bone marrow and spinal fluid to the brain by injection. This unlicensed procedure poses a significant threat to life and there is no evidence of any benefits.

“The limited intelligence available suggests that the individual plans to arrive in the UK on 22 April 2024.

“Anyone in Greenwich approached by this individual should not engage with them and inform Greenwich LADO at [email protected] as a matter of urgency.

“If you care for a child or young person with autism and need support, you can find out more about the local offer in Greenwich at royalgreenwich.gov.uk/local-offer.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person(s) behind these adverts and to confirm where they are based.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the person(s) behind these adverts has treated anybody in the UK.

“We are working closely with local authority and NHS partners.

“There has been no arrest.”