01 March 2022

Police probe fake Instagram profile of Reclaim These Streets campaigner

By The Newsroom
Police have launched an investigation into a fake Instagram profile which impersonated a campaigner and shared pornographic images of another woman.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, was targeted by an unknown person who created a fake Instagram page in her name and posted explicit images of an unknown woman purporting to be her and directing people to a pornographic website, which was also fake.

She reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police, who said at the time that “there was no realistic prospect of identifying any suspects” and so “the crime was closed”.

But the force has told the PA news agency the case has now been reassessed.

The fake Instagram page set up in Jamie Klingler’s name has since been deleted (PA) (PA Media)

A Met spokesman said: “On Tuesday 8 February police received an allegation relating to offensive and indecent images posted on social media.

“An assessment of the available evidence determined that there was no realistic prospect of identifying any suspects and, as such, the crime was closed.

“On Friday 18 February the case was reassessed and an investigation has now been started.

“The complainant has been made aware of the decision.”

After Ms Klingler reported the account to Instagram, it was removed.

