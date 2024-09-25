25 September 2024

Police release CCTV image of man after attempted baby abduction on train

By The Newsroom
25 September 2024

Detectives investigating an attempted baby abduction on a train have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man grabbed a baby girl out of her mother’s arms and “took off down the carriage with her” as the train approached Worksop station, Nottinghamshire.

The force said “a relative managed to grab the baby back”.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby.

The man, described by BTP as “a stranger”, left the train at Barnsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 228 of August 18.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More heavy rain on way as dozens of people evacuated from flooded UK holiday park

news

Phillip Schofield breaks cover with trailer for TV return

news

Yellow weather warning for more heavy rain this week as UK recovers from flooding

news