05 March 2022

Police release image of man wanted in connection with theft of money for Ukraine

By The Newsroom
05 March 2022

A man is wanted by police after a collection box containing donations for Ukraine was taken from a London cafe.

The Metropolitan Police said a box, thought to have contained around £100 intended for the crisis-hit country, was removed from Sawmill cafe in West Ham Lane, Stratford.

During the incident shortly after midday on Thursday, a male suspect ran away from the location, chased by a member of staff, and was driven away in a car, Scotland Yard said.

The force has released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the theft.

The Met said the man was seen by witnesses to place an object in a car, and was photographed as he ran around to the other side of the vehicle.

Anyone who knows the person in the image is asked to call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin warns of consequences if third parties create no-fly zone over Ukraine

world news

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine set ablaze by Russian strike and now under Putin’s control

world news

BBC ‘blocked in Russia’ as Kremlin seeks to control Western news outlets

world news