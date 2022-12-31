Elle Edwards was killed in the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village (Merseyside Police)
Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

By The Newsroom
Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.

Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry – who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – has been bailed, police said.

