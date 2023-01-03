Police renew appeal for information on pub shooting murder of Elle Edwards

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have urged people to keep coming forward with information to help their “fast-moving and complex” probe.

Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was gunned down at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.

She was shot in the head at the front entrance as she celebrated Christmas with her sister and friends, and later died in hospital.

Ms Edwards was not believed to be the intended target as four men were also injured in the attack.

Since the incident nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from the public, including information about individuals and wider tensions, have been passed on directly to Merseyside Police or confidentially through the Crimestoppers charity.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “I would like to personally thank each and every person who has already come forward to tell us what they know.

“This is a fast moving and complex investigation and each piece of information is a vital piece of the puzzle to help us to understand what happened in the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

“I would continue to ask people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Even though we have received a lot of information from the public it is still important that people continue to speak to us.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.

“The people responsible for Elle’s death do not deserve to be protected and Elle’s family deserve answers.”

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of Ms Edwards.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, both held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, were later bailed pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

In a family tribute issued last week, the victim’s father Tim Edwards said: “There was no-one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can phone 101, direct message @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

CCTV, dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team via a public portal at mipp.police.uk