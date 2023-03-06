Police searching for three women and two men missing after night out in Cardiff

Police are appealing for help in finding three women and two men who disappeared following a night out.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men – Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who have also been reported as missing.

Gwent Police posted on Twitter: “We’re appealing for information to find three women, from Newport, who have all been reported as missing.

“Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen on Saturday March 4 at about 2am in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

“They had travelled there from Porthcawl in a VW Tiguan, registration number VE64 YLB, with two men.

“These two men from Cardiff, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, have also been reported as missing.

“If you have any information please call us on 101, or you can DM us, quoting 2300071791.

“All five are also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that they are safe and well.”

Appeals by worried family and friends on Facebook said it was out of character for the women not to have been in touch.

They were said to have been to the Muffler sports and social club in Maesglas on Friday night and then went to Trecco Bay before moving on to an unknown location, family appeals said.