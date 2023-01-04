Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at a toy shop in Ipswich where a boy reportedly dropped money (Suffolk Police/PA)
04 January 2023

Police seek man after £60 stolen from boy, four, in toy shop

By The Newsroom
04 January 2023

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a four-year-old’s money was taken from a toy store.

The child had been visiting Smyths Toys at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, with his mother two days after Christmas when he accidentally dropped £60 in cash to the floor.

Suffolk Police said the incident happened at some point on December 27 between 11.30am and 12pm and it is believed the money was picked up by an unknown man.

The man left the shop without handing the money in.

Officers have now released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him should contact police quoting reference 37/81201/22 on 101 or through the force website.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

