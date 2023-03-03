Police have spoken to a pupil who sent death threats to an autistic boy after he caused minor damage to a copy of the Koran.

A Year 10 student brought the Islamic text to Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield on February 23, reportedly as part of a dare, and its cover was slightly torn while smears of dirt were found on some pages.

The boy’s mother – who said he is 14 years old and has “high functioning autism” – revealed that he received “death threats” over the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said an officer has “given words of advice” to one student who sent “malicious communications” to the boy.

A report was also made of a malicious communications offence in relation to threats being made to a child in connection with this incident. A suspect was identified, who was also a child, and they were given words of advice by an officer.

The force added they initially treated the damage done to the Koran as a “hate incident”, but officers are now satisfied that “no criminal offences were committed” in relation to the book.

Kettlethorpe High School said it suspended four students over the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of local and national concerns following an incident at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield last week.

“Police were made aware on the evening of Thursday, February 23, of an incident that had occurred at the school earlier that day.

“Initial enquiries confirmed that minor damage was caused to a religious text.

"We have recorded a hate incident, but from our enquiries are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.

“We are continuing to liaise with the school and our neighbourhood officers are conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area.”

Headteacher Tudor Griffiths said the school understands there was “no malicious intent by those involved”, but added that the students had been suspended to ensure “they understand why their actions were unacceptable”.

Minister for Schools Nick Gibb condemned the death threats as “totally unacceptable”.

Mr Gibb added that the Department for Education (DfE) is supporting the school, but stressed that there is “no blasphemy law” in the UK and schools should be supporting “British values” including “individual liberty”.