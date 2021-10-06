Police staff member faces gross misconduct proceedings over Keyham shooting

Floral tributes left in Biddick Drive, Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, where five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021. (PA Wire)
14:32pm, Wed 06 Oct 2021
A member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice over their handling of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s application for a shotgun certificate and the later decision to return it to him weeks before the killings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Davison, 22, shot dead five people in Plymouth – including a three-year-old girl – during a 12-minute shooting spree.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog is investigating how the apprentice crane operator was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA) (PA Media)

The watchdog is also examining how Davison was handed back the weapon and certificate weeks before the shooting having been seized after admitting two assaults.

