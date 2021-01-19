Police stop e-scooter rider on M1 in ‘pitch black’

The e-scooter seized by South Yorkshire Police
The e-scooter seized by South Yorkshire Police
By The Newsroom
12:31pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police stopped an e-scooter rider who was driving up the M1 motorway in the dark.

South Yorkshire Police received a number of calls from concerned motorists heading north in the Sheffield area at around 5.20am on Tuesday.

The force said the darkness, rain and poor visibility meant it could have ended in disaster.

Patrol officers stopped the rider near junction 35, took him off the motorway and seized the e-scooter due to a lack of insurance.

The force’s Operational Support Unit tweeted: “M1, Sheffield: Just when we think we’ve seen it all…

“Numerous calls from drivers reporting somebody riding up the M1 on an e-scooter!

“Pitch black, raining, poor visibility = a recipe for disaster.

“Rider reported & removed from network, scooter seized for no insurance.”

The police stop came the day after a woman was thought to be the first in the country to be banned for drink-driving an e-scooter.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

EScooter

PA