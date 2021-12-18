18 December 2021

Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

18 December 2021

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

A few officers suffered ‘minor injuries’, the Metropolitan Police said (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration.

The Met added that no arrests have been made.

