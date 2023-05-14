Police thank half-a-million fans who enjoyed Eurovision ‘safely and responsibly’

Merseyside Police has thanked those who headed to Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The force announced more than half a million people had been in the city over a nine-day period, confirming it was its “biggest policing operation” to date.

During a host of Eurovision events that took place in the city, just three people were arrested for public order offences, drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs possession and assault.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: “Liverpool really has shown the world how to throw a fantastic party.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who visited the city – from across the Merseyside city region, the UK and the whole of Europe – during the nine days for enjoying themselves safely and responsibly and also for positively engaging with our officers on the ground.

“I would also like to thank all the officers and staff, including mutual aid officers from other forces, who were responsible for keeping people safe during the event and for our partners, including Liverpool City Council, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, the North West Ambulance Service, British Transport Police, HM Coastguard, FGH Security, Merseytravel and Merseyrail who worked alongside us to organise and staff this fantastic event.

“There were a number of Eurovision events, which were held simultaneously on multiple sites across the city, and very well attended by thousands of people including families and children.

“Eurovision is the biggest policing operation Merseyside Police has ever done, but we had a robust policing plan in place for this event and we spent a number of months planning with partners to ensure it went ahead smoothly.

“I am delighted that the majority of people who came to Liverpool were able to safely enjoy the music and the fantastic atmosphere that this city brings to an event of this type.”