Police to investigate whether Sydney attacker targeted women

Police have said they will be investigating whether the Sydney shopping centre attacker intentionally targeted women.

Five women were among the six people killed by knife attacker Joel Cauchi in the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said it is a “line of inquiry” that the Sydney shopping centre attacker “focused on women and avoided the men” during his stabbing spree.

Asked during an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC News about CCTV footage which appeared to show Cauchi targeting women, Ms Webb said: “The videos speak for themselves, don’t they, and that’s certainly a line of inquiry for us.

“It’s obvious to me and it’s obvious to detectives that it seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men.

“It has been reported that five of the deceased are women and the majority of victims in hospital are also women.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio the breakdown of the victims was “concerning”.

Asked about any links between the attacker and misogynist networks, he said: “All of that investigation will take place, it will be comprehensive, and nothing will not be looked at in this matter.”

Five people died at the shopping centre. Four have been named as Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of Australian businessman John Singleton, 47-year-old Jade Young, who worked as an architect in Sydney, 55-year-old Pikria Darchia and security guard Faraz Tahir.

Ashlee Good, 38, died in hospital from her wounds and her nine-month-old daughter Harriet has undergone surgery.

Cauchi, 40, from Queensland, had suffered mental health issues since he was a teenager, his family said in a statement released through Queensland Police.

They said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened.

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping all right.”

Queensland Police assistant commissioner Roger Lowe told reporters in Brisbane that Cauchi, who he described as “itinerant”, had not been “prosecuted or arrested or charged for any offence within Queensland” and said the force was assisting police in New South Wales with the investigations.

Mr Lowe said: “He has been in contact with the police, primarily in the last four to five years would be the most contact we have had with him.

“During that contact we are aware that this individual has suffered from mental health.”

He said Cauchi’s family had contacted authorities when they saw footage of the attack on television.