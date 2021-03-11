Policeman held over Sarah Everard disappearance suffers head injury while in custody
The Met police officer arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard has been treated in hospital for a head wound suffered while in custody.
The officer, who was arrested in Kent, is being questioned after human remains were found in the search for Ms Everard.
The Met said he was treated in hospital but had ‘returned to a police station’.
The suspect is also being questioned about a separate allegation of indecent exposure.
Ms Everard, 33, was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London, on her way home from a friend’s house.
Human remains were discovered in woodland near Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday but detectives have not yet been able to confirm their identity.
The Met Police said the arrest had ‘sent shockwaves’ through the force.