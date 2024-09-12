12 September 2024

Policing minister’s handbag stolen at police superintendents’ conference

12 September 2024

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson’s handbag was stolen while she attended a conference of senior police officers, the PA news agency understands.

Dame Diana gave a speech at the annual Police Superintendents’ Conference on Tuesday setting out how the Government was putting in motion plans to boost neighbourhood policing.

Warwickshire Police said it is investigating a report of the theft of a purse at a hotel on the B4115 in Kenilworth.

A statement read: “The theft occurred some time between 11.00-13.15 on Tuesday. Inquiries are ongoing.

“A 56-year-old man, from Coventry, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”

